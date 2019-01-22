EVM hacking: Anti-India forces have hacked mind of Congress, says BJP

EVM hacking: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has hit out at the Congress party over EVM hackathon event that took place in London yesterday. Addressing the media in Delhi on Monday, Naqvi said that Congress has been exposed and that their brain has been hacked by anti-India forces.

“Electronic Voting Machines can’t be hacked. What is clear is that anti-India forces have hacked into the mind of Congress. What we have seen is a hacking horror show organised by the Congress ahead of its defeat in Lok Sabha polls. It is looking for an excuse for its impending loss,” he said.

He said that allegations were part of an exercise to defame India, adding that people of world’s largest democracy will never accept this.

Naqvi’s reaction came immediately after cyber expert Syed Suja claimed that the 2014 Lok Sabha poll was rigged through EVMs. Suja, who was addressing a press conference in London via Skype from an undisclosed location, said that EVMs can be hacked and results can be manipulated. Suja even said that former Union minister Gopinath Munde was murdered in 2014 immediately after the election because he knew about EVM hacking.

The London event was organised by the Indian Journalists’ Association (Europe). Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal was also present in the event when Suja was addressing the gathering.

Naqvi said that Sibal did not go there accidentally but he was sent by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

“Sibal was sent to malign the image of Indian democracy,” the Union minister said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has rejected the claim that EVMs can be tampered saying it stands by empirical facts about the foolproof nature of its EVMs. In a statement issued late last night, the EC said that it has been wary of becoming a party to this motivated slugfest and stands by empirical facts about the foolproof nature of EVMs.

It noted that EVMs are manufactured in Bharat Electronics Ltd and Electronics Corporation of India under very strict supervisory and security conditions.

“There are rigorous Standard Operating Procedures observed under the supervision of a Committee of technical experts,” it said.

The poll body added that it is separately examining as to what legal action can be taken related to the event in London.