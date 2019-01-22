EVM hackathon: Ravi Shankar Prasad claims London even organised at Congress behest, questions presence of Kapil Sibal

EVM hacking London: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress over a London event claiming EVMs were hacked in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Addressing the media at party headquarters in Delhi, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Congress scripted the EVM hackathon and it was organised at the party’s behest. He also questioned the presence of senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal at the event.

“In what capacity was Kapil Sibal present at the EVM hackathon event? Is the Congress-sponsored event designed to defame the popular mandate of India?” he questioned.

“We will expose this claim,” Prasad said, adding that the Congress was insulting the 2014 mandate.

Prasad said that the Congress party knows it will be defeated again in the 2019 general election and is trying to find an excuse for its defeat. He said that Ashish Ray, the president of Indian Journalist Association’s (IJA) London unit, is a contributor in National Herald.

“He (Ray) praises Rahul Gandhi a lot in his column in National Herald,” the BJP leader said.

The IJA had on Monday organised a press conference in London where self-proclaimed hacker Syed Suja claimed that the 2014 election was rigged. He even said that former Union minister Gopinath Munde was murdered because he knew about the EVM hacking.

Prasad further noted that people across the world praise India’s Election Commission for conducting elections in a free and fair manner. But “today, the Congress is attacking the democratic institution.”