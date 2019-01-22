EVM hackathon: Foreign Press Association disassociates itself from Syed Shuja’s rigging claims

Published: January 22, 2019 10:01 PM

Not only the Foreign Press Association, Italian Journalist Deborah Bonetti who was present at the event said that Shuja did not follow up his claims with any proof. "He was not credible and should not have been given a platform," Bonetti said in a tweet.

EVM hackathon, EVM rigging, Foreign Press Association, Syed Shuja, Syed Shuja EVM rigging, IJA event, ECILSelf-proclaimed cyber expert Syed Shuja. (FPA/Twitter)

The Foreign Press Association on Tuesday disassociated itself from self-proclaimed cyber expert Syed Shuja’s several claims on election rigging through EVMs. In a tweet put out on Tuesday, the association said: “The Foreign Press Association strongly disassociates itself with any claims made by the speaker Syed Shuja during the #IJA event in London yesterday. Not one of the masked speaker’s accusations have so far been corroborated.”

Syed Shuja, who claims to have worked with ECIL, on Monday said that the Lok Sabha Polls in 2014 were rigged. He further said that even the recent assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh were also rigged. He blamed the BJP for carrying out rigging of the electronic voting machines.

Shuja claimed that senior BJP leader from Maharashtra Gopinath Munde was murdered because he knew about EVM rigging and was about to expose the BJP. He, however, provided no corroborative facts to substantiate his claims. The Election Commission has rejected all his claims and written to Delhi Police requesting it to lodge an FIR and investigate the claims made by Syed Shuja.

The ECIL too has rejected Shuja’s claim that he ever worked with it. In a letter to the EC, ECIL chairman and managing director Rear Adm. (retd) Sanjay Chaubey said: “The records of this company have been verified and it is found that Mr Syed Shuja has neither been in the rolls of ECIL as a regular employee nor was he in any way associated in the design and development of EVMs in ECIL produced between 2009 to 2014.”

