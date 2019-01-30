‘Everyone’s naked at this Sangam’: Shashi Tharoor’s dig as Yogi Adityanath takes holy dip at Prayagraj

By: | Published: January 30, 2019 4:04 PM

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday stirred a massive row with his remarks hitting out at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath after he took a dip at the Sangam at Prayagraj, where the Kumbh Mela is underway.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday stirred a massive row with his remarks hitting out at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath after he took a dip at the Sangam at Prayagraj, where the Kumbh Mela is underway.

Tharoor posted a photo of the UP CM wading through the Ganges, and wrote, “Ganga bhi swaach rakhne hai aur paap bhi yahan dhone hain. Iss Sangam me sabhi nange hain! Jai Ganga Maiya.” (Ganga needs to be kept clean, and sins also need to be washed here. Everyone is naked in this Sangam!)

The Uttar Pradesh CM and his entire cabinet took a dip at the holy Sangam on Tuesday. Adityanath also held a cabinet meeting at the “integrated control and command centre” of the Kumbh Mela. During which the cabinet announced the construction of the 600-km long Ganga Expressway between western Uttar Pradesh and Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad.

He also claimed that it will be the world’s biggest expressway to be built on approximately 6,500 hectares of land, with four land access centres. This proposed project will cover major districts like Shahjahanpur, Rae Bareli, Amroha, Hardoi, Bulandshahr, Badaun, Farukhabad, Kannauj, Unnao, and Pratapgarh.

Interestingly, Shashi Tharoor’s comments came after Priyanka Gandhi, the new entrant in Congress, decided to kick off her campaign in the state for 2019 Lok Sabha election only after taking a dip in the Sangam. Priyanka Gandhi is expected to launch the campaign on 10 February with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, with a public meeting in Lucknow.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Everyone’s naked at this Sangam’: Shashi Tharoor’s dig as Yogi Adityanath takes holy dip at Prayagraj
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition