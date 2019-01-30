‘Everyone’s naked at this Sangam’: Shashi Tharoor’s dig as Yogi Adityanath takes holy dip at Prayagraj

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday stirred a massive row with his remarks hitting out at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath after he took a dip at the Sangam at Prayagraj, where the Kumbh Mela is underway.

Tharoor posted a photo of the UP CM wading through the Ganges, and wrote, “Ganga bhi swaach rakhne hai aur paap bhi yahan dhone hain. Iss Sangam me sabhi nange hain! Jai Ganga Maiya.” (Ganga needs to be kept clean, and sins also need to be washed here. Everyone is naked in this Sangam!)

गंगा भी स्वच्छ रखनी है और पाप भी यहीं धोने हैं। इस संगम में सब नंगे हैं!

जय गंगा मैया की! pic.twitter.com/qAmHThAJjD — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 29, 2019

The Uttar Pradesh CM and his entire cabinet took a dip at the holy Sangam on Tuesday. Adityanath also held a cabinet meeting at the “integrated control and command centre” of the Kumbh Mela. During which the cabinet announced the construction of the 600-km long Ganga Expressway between western Uttar Pradesh and Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad.

He also claimed that it will be the world’s biggest expressway to be built on approximately 6,500 hectares of land, with four land access centres. This proposed project will cover major districts like Shahjahanpur, Rae Bareli, Amroha, Hardoi, Bulandshahr, Badaun, Farukhabad, Kannauj, Unnao, and Pratapgarh.

#WATCH Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders take holy dip at #KumbhaMela2019 pic.twitter.com/srZmBhgh5P — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2019

Interestingly, Shashi Tharoor’s comments came after Priyanka Gandhi, the new entrant in Congress, decided to kick off her campaign in the state for 2019 Lok Sabha election only after taking a dip in the Sangam. Priyanka Gandhi is expected to launch the campaign on 10 February with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, with a public meeting in Lucknow.