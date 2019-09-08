Everyone should contribute towards realising PM Modi’s dream of ‘New India’: Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday exhorted citizens to contribute towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a ‘New India’ and ‘Shreshtha Bharat’ (superior India). “Every citizen will have to contribute towards making Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a new India and shreshtha Bharat come true,” he said at a function in Ambedkarnagar. Lauding the prime minister for abrogating the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Adityanath said Modi has given a befitting reply to the separatists.

The issue was pending since last 70 years and could be resolved only because of the resolute stand taken by Modi, he said. On the banning of ‘instant triple talaq’, the chief minister said that Modi had ensured respect and dignity to women who had been suffering for centuries because of archaic practices.

Referring to the improved law and order situation in the state, he said, “No riots have taken place in the state in the last two and a half years and UP has become crime-free. The zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals has helped the government in achieving this goal.” He insisted that the government has ensured corruption and crime-free environment in the last two and a half years. This has ensured that benefits of government schemes reached everyone.

Enumerating the welfare schemes of the state government, he said, “It is for the first time since Independence that there is a government which is working on the principle of extending benefits of welfare schemes to all sections of society without any discrimination.”

The state government has taken steps towards waiving farmers’ debts, closure of illegal slaughterhouses and ensuring women safety by introducing Anti-Romeo squad, he said. We will soon come up with a technology through which those having over 150 to 200 cattle can set up a bio-gas plant, which can be used to re-fill LPG cylinders used by them, he added.

The chief minister said the government is working towards ensuring that the quota of ration is provided to the poor at their doorstep.