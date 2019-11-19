Everyone knows selfishness is bad: Mohan Bhagwat’s veiled reference to BJP-Shiv Sena fight in Maharashtra

Mohan Bhagwat breaks silence on BJP-Shiv Sena fight in Maharashtra.

Making a veiled reference to bitter fight between BJP and Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra, Rashtriya Swayamseval Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said both sides will face the consequences their own action. Without taking the name of BJP and Shiv Sena, Bhagwat at an event in Nagpur said, “Everyone knows that selfishness is a bad thing, but very few people give up their selfishness. Take the example of the country or individuals,” he said.

The RSS chief’s remark comes amid a logjam in Maharashtra over the formation of a new government. Though the BJP and Shiv Sena sealed a pre-poll alliance and won a comfortable majority, Sena’s demand for CM’s post delayed the government formation. The Sena insisted on a 50-50 power-sharing formula, a demand categorically rejected by the BJP. As a result, the state was placed under the President’s rule last week.

The Shiv Sena even quit the BJP-led NDA and the Modi government. After the failure of talks with the BJP, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party sought support from political rivals NCP and Congress to go past the halfway mark of 145 in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

In the last month’s Assembly election, the BJP won 105 seats while the Sena pocketed 56 seats. The NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively.