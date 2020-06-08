‘Everyone knows reality of borders’: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at HM Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Modi government on the border standoff with China in Ladakh and has been asking the government to come clean on the situation there.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks that India is strong in protecting its borders and said everyone knows the reality of the situation at the country’s borders.
“Everyone knows the reality of the ‘borders’, but the thought is good to keep one’s heart happy,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.
Gandhi tweaked a couplet from noted Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib to take a dig at the Home Minister.
Shah had on Sunday said India’s defence policy has gained global acceptance and the world agrees that after the US and Israel, if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India.
Gandhi has been attacking the government and the prime minister on the border standoff with China in Ladakh and has been asking the government to come clean on the situation there.
