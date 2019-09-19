Everyone has to accept Ayodhya verdict: Amit Shah

Amit Shah has expressed hope that the verdict in Ayodhya case will come soon.

BJP president Amit Shah has said that everyone will have to accept the Supreme Court’s judgment in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute case. Speaking at a conclave organised by a leading Hindi daily in Ranchi on Wednesday, Shah said that verdict in the case would have come a long time back but the Congress and its leader Kapil Sibal delayed the hearing.

He noted that when the verdict will be delivered, some may like it and some may not. “But in the end, everyone has to accept it,” he said at a conclave of Hindi daily Hindustan.

“The verdict would have come a long time back but Kapil Sibal pleaded in the Supreme Court to defer the hearing till the Lok Sabha elections. Now the regular hearings have resumed in the court, the verdict is expected to come soon,” he said.

Shah’s reaction comes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday set an October 18 deadline for the conclusion of hearings in the case. The move has raised the possibility of a verdict in the politically sensitive case by mid-November.

The deadline set by the top court assumes significance as Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who is heading the five-judge Constitution bench hearing the case, is due to demit office on November 17. There are multiple media reports that the verdict could be delivered on the day he retires. The Constitution bench also comprises Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer.

The court, however, also said that the parties involved in the case can amicably resolve the matter through mediation if they want to. The court said that it has received a letter from former SC judge FMI Kalifulla stating that some parties have written to him for the resumption of the mediation process. Kalifulla was heading the three-member mediation panel set up by the top court. However. the panel failed to find a solution through mediation, prompting the Supreme Court to start hearing the case on a daily basis.

A total of 14 pleas were filed in the Supreme Court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which divided the 2.77-acre land equally among the three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. The 16th century Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992.