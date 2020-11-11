Every vote counts! This candidate wins Bihar polls with a margin of just 12 votes

A Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate won by a margin of just 12 votes. (Photo source: PTI)

Bihar Assembly Election results 2020, which for a long period appeared to be going down the wire, has been announced. Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has emerged as the winner by grabbing 125 seats. But the opposition Grand Alliance gave a tough fight as even after several rounds of counting, which continued till late in the night, it was not clear who was going to get a complete majority. The tough competition is also evident by the fact that there’s a candidate who won his seat by a margin of just 12 votes.

According to the final results updated on the Election Commission website, Krishnamurari Sharan alias Prem Mukhiya of the Janata Dal United won the Hilsa Assembly constituency in Bihar just by 12 votes. He got 61,848 votes while his closest rival Atri Muni or Shakti Singh Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal got 61,836 votes. Kumar Suman Singh alias Ranjit Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) was at a distant third position with 17,471 votes.

The counting of votes continued till late Tuesday night and around 10 pm, when the counting of votes was still underway, the RJD alleged that unfair practices were being used in the process.

The party alleged that its candidate Shakti Singh was declared the winner by the Returning Officer. The RJD said that Shakti Singh was informed that he won by a margin of 547 votes and asked to wait for the victory certificate.

“But soon after that, the officer received a phone call from the CM’s residence and then he declared that the candidate of our party lost the seat by 13 votes because postal ballots were cancelled,” the RJD said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

The Election Commission has denied it and said that it was not under any pressure from anybody. The poll panel’s website shows that the JDU candidate got 232 postal votes while the RJD got 233.