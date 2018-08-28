‘Every PM since Nehru tried to improve banking system, but Modi is the one who could connect millions of Indians with banks’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo: PTI)

Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said today that the NDA government connected every Indian with the banking system.

Addressing beneficiaries of various loan schemes of Prathama Bank here, the minister said that every prime minister since Jawaharlal Nehru tried to improve the banking system, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the one who could connect millions of Indians with banks through the Jan Dhan Yojana.

He said Prathama Bank was the number one in rural banking and was playing a crucial role in uplifting the downtrodden.

The senior BJP leader said his party’s government was committed to welfare of all people irerspective of their caste and creed.

A cheque of Rs 30 lakh, collected by Prathama Bank employees for the Kerala flood victims, was also handed over to the authorities.