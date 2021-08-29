‘Every Olympic medal is special, can’t let this momentum stop’, says PM during 80th edition of Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi said every medal India won during the Tokyo Olympics was extremely special (Photo: IE)

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that every medal that India won during the Tokyo Olympics was extremely special. The momentum India has gained in the sports field cannot stop. This statement came when PM Modi was addressing the nation during the 80th edition of his Mann Ki baat monthly radio programme.

While addressing the nation, PM Modi also paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand and added, “India may not have won that many medals in Olympics but today’s youth is exploring opportunities related to this field. We cannot let this momentum stop. Let’s make this momentum permanent in all walks of life” PM Modi was quoted as saying in the Indian Express.

The Prime Minister hailed Indore for retaining the top position in India’s ‘Swachhata’ ranking for the last few years while talking about the Swachh Bharat initiative. “The pimprove and get better with the number of ‘Water Plus’ cities, ” added PM Modi. Highlighting the importance of Sanskrit language, Modi said that language helps strengthen cultural ties between nations.