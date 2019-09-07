Every obstacle is stepping stone to future success, says Sonia Gandhi as she hails ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan 2 mission

In her statement, the UPA chairperson also said that Chandrayaan 2 Mission has laid the foundation for achieving greater feats. (PTI File photo)

Sonia Gandhi hails ISRO for Chandrayaan 2: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday lauded the efforts of ISRO’s entire team for their Chandrayaan 2 Mission. Praising the scientists and researchers working in the space agency, Sonia Gandhi said, “We owe a great debt to ISRO and the brilliant men and women who staff it. Their hard work and dedication has earned India a place in the league of space-faring nations and has inspired generations to reach for the stars.”

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s statement on the Chandrayaan 2 Mission. pic.twitter.com/FQHbLTggbs — Congress (@INCIndia) September 7, 2019

The Congress president further said, “It is a testament to their remarkable ability, goodwill and unique place in the heart of every Indian, that the nation followed Chandrayaan-2’s journey at every step, no matter the hour.”

In her statement, the UPA chairperson also said that Chandrayaan 2 Mission has laid the foundation for achieving greater feats. “No success is final and every obstacle is a stepping stone to future success. Chandrayaan 2 has laid the foundation for achieving greater feats and the entire country awaits in anticipation for traversing the next frontier of space,” Gandhi said.

Sonia Gandhi further stated that the entire nation is extremely proud of the immense successes of the country’s space agency. She said that ISRO have achieved incredible feats with 115 successful space missions and astounding successes with Chandrayaan 1 and Mangalyaan.

Proud of each and everyone on the #ISRO team. Setbacks are a part of the journey; without them, there is no success. The whole nation stands with you and believes in you. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 7, 2019

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hailed the ISRO. In a tweet, the Congress leader said, “Proud of each and everyone on the ISRO team. Setbacks are a part of the journey; without them, there is no success. The whole nation stands with you and believes in you.”

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also applauded ISRO for their mission. “Congratulations to the team at ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion and dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking and ambitious Indian space missions,” he said in a tweet.

The scientists at the space agency are now analysing the data to ascertain the reason behind the loss of communication from the lander to the ground stations. ISRO Chairman K Sivan announced that the Vikram lander descent was as planned and was normal up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from the lander to the ground stations was lost. He said scientists are analysing data to know more about the sudden loss of communication.