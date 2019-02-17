Every Kashmiri has a right to live free from fear: Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi’s statement comes following the reports of some security concerns about students studying outside Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

Amid reports of security threats to students from Jammu and Kashmir, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that every citizen from J&K has a right to live free from fear to reside in any part of the country. In a tweet put out on Sunday, the parliamentarian said: “Every Kashmiri has a right to live free from fear, to reside in any part of India. These xenophobic attacks against Kashmiris are deplorable & must be condemned. We cannot let our rule of law be replaced by a rule of mobs.”

Every Kashmiri has a right to live free from fear, to reside in any part of India. These xenophobic attacks against Kashmiris are deplorable & must be condemned. We cannot let our rule of law be replaced by a rule of mobs — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 16, 2019

Owaisi’s statement comes following the reports of some security concerns about students studying outside Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier on Friday, it was reported that members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad thrashed some students in Dehradun. Following this, the students locked themselves inside their hostel rooms and rented houses.

However, the Uttarakhand police said that the students have no reason to worry as police are there to ensure their safety. Additional Director General of Police Ashok Kumar informed about the Dehradun incident and told PTI: “The matter had been blown out of proportion. They (students) had shouted anti-India slogans when a candle march procession was being carried out by locals triggering tension. However, police intervened immediately and the matter was resolved. But they blew up the matter.”

The CRPF has also issued an advisory requesting people to not circulate ‘fake’ posts about the harassment of Kashmiri students on social media. In a tweet, the paramilitary force said: “Fake news about harassment of students from Kashmir is being propagated by various miscreants on social media. CRPF helpline has enquired about complaints about harassment and found them incorrect. These are attempts to invoke hatred Please DO NOT circulate such posts.”

Some students from the national capital have expressed fear for their lives. The Delhi police have strengthened the security all across the national capital. Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma in a tweet said: “Visibility of police personnel has been increased. We’ll ensure the safety and security of every citizen, including Kashmiri inhabitants and students living in Delhi.”

As a precautionary measure, the Aligarh Muslim University has asked its students not to move out of the campus. The country has been witnessing a surcharged moment after one of the worst terror strikes on security forces in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.