US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday defended the United States against allegations of racist comments directed at Indians, saying that “stupid people” exist in every country and that America remains a welcoming nation for immigrants from around the world. Rubio made the remarks during a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi after bilateral talks between the two leaders. Rubio is on a four-day visit to India.

The issue came up when a journalist asked the US official about racist comments allegedly made against Indians in the United States. The reporter referred to a social media post that had been allegedly “endorsed” and said the issue was widely known. The reporter, however, did not name the individual.

#WATCH | Delhi: On being asked about racist remarks against Indian Americans in the United States, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "I'll take that very seriously about the comments. I'm sure that there are people who have made comments online and in other places because… pic.twitter.com/JZBZv1L94Y — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2026

The question appeared to refer to a recent controversy involving US President Donald Trump, who had shared a social media post that described India as a “h***hole”. Trump later sought to clarify his position and praised both India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported The Guardian.

What did Marco Rubio say about racist remarks against Indians?

Rubio said he would take concerns about such comments seriously. He added that offensive remarks made by individuals do not reflect the views of the United States as a country.

“I’ll take that very seriously about the comments. I’m sure that there are people who have made comments online and in other places because every country in the world has stupid people,” Rubio said, as per ANI report.

“I’m sure there are stupid people here. There are stupid people in the United States who make dumb comments all the time. The United States is a very welcoming country. Our nation has been enriched by people who come to our country from all over the world,” he added.

Rubio said immigrants have played a major role in shaping the United States and strengthening its economy. He said people from different countries have become Americans and contributed to the nation’s growth.

“I don’t know what else to tell you, other than the United States is a very welcoming country,” Rubio said. “Our nation has been enriched by people who come to our country, have come from our country, from all over the world, have become Americans, have assimilated into our way of life, and it’s contributing,” he added.

The US Secretary of State also acknowledged the role played by the Indian community in the American economy. He agreed with the journalist’s observation regarding the economic contribution made by Indian-origin people living in the United States. “I accept what you just said about the contribution that Indians have made in the US economy, over USD 20 billion. We want that number to continue to increase,” Rubio said.

What did Rubio say on visa and immigration changes?

Rubio also addressed concerns about recent changes affecting immigration and temporary work and study visas, including H-1B, F-1 and J-1 categories that are widely used by Indian students and professionals. He rejected suggestions that the measures were directed at India and said the US was carrying out a broader review of its immigration system that applies to countries across the world.

“The changes that are happening now, or the modernisation of our migration system into the United States, are not India-specific. It is global, it’s being applied across the world,” Rubio said.

He said the United States faced a major migration challenge over the last few years and that immigration policies must serve national interests. “Everything that you do as a country needs to be in your national interest, and that includes your immigration policy,” Rubio said.

He said that over 20 million people had entered the United States illegally in recent years, creating pressure on the immigration system. Rubio said the reforms are aimed at improving the system rather than targeting any specific country. “It is not a system that is targeted at India,” he said. “We think ultimately our destination is going to be a better system,” he added.

Rubio’s comments are likely to be closely watched in India, where thousands of students, skilled workers and professionals seek opportunities in the United States each year through educational and employment-based visa programmes.

The remarks came during a high-profile visit aimed at strengthening ties between India and the US. Earlier in the day, Jaishankar and Rubio held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in the national capital. Senior officials from both countries attended the meeting.

Rubio also met Prime Minister Modi on Saturday as the two countries continue discussions on trade, energy security, technology cooperation and regional strategic issues.