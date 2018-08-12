Even without management degrees, women are ‘good managers,’ says Sumitra Mahajan

The Speaker emphasised that for the development of the nation, it was important that women realise their strength. (File photo: PTI)

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan today described women as “good managers” even without management degrees and stressed they have the strength to perform both within and outside their homes.

The Speaker emphasised that for the development of the nation, it was important that women realise their strength.

“When a woman comes out of her home for work, she has to work double. Though men say they are doing as much, I do not feel a man will say with pride that he also works at home,” Mahajan said, addressing a women workers’ summit organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad here.

“I say you (women) are very good managers without taking any management exam. You do not realise you are a good manager, because women themselves say they do nothing. Being a housewife means I am nothing. You first get this thought out of your mind, because you do a

lot,” said Mahajan.

She praised women for handling their new families after marriage. “You join a new family after leaving your own and not only blend with them but also consider every member as your own. You also adopt their culture… the way you adopt the new family, it looks like you have been

doing it for several years,” she said.

The way a woman adjusts in a new family and takes care of each and every member, requires management skills, she said.

“And you do it without making anybody realise that you are doing it,” she said.

Mahajan said a parliamentarian once told her that he managed to complete his studies because of the support of his wife.

“It is not that men do not recognise women’s contribution, but sensitivity is also essential,” she said.

Recalling Swami Vivekananda’s observation that a bird needs both wings to fly, she said, “If one wing is strong and the other is not, the bird cannot fly.”

The Lok Sabha Speaker said, “Women are also part of the society and can also give their opinion (on various matters). Unless the mother in a house is intelligent, the family could not be wise.”

Mahajan underscored the need of women equipping themselves with knowledge to guide their children in selecting the right career.

“A mother knows what her child eats and whenever he or she is hungry, the child goes to the mother. I will consider a woman, a successful mother, if her son or daughter seeks her advice for making the right career choice also,” she said.

“You have the strength to perform because you have the power to recognise what is to be done. You recognise it and perform. You should have self confidence that yes ‘I can’,” said the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Talking about pilgrimages, Mahajan said a devotee cannot derive real contentment if he or she reaches the temple or shrine through modern means of transport like helicopters.

“I do not consider it ‘darshan’ when we use helicopters to reach a shrine. When we assume big posts, I feel we do not get real ‘darshan’ of the deity. In ‘VIP darshan’, we feel that we see the idol, but it’s not ‘real darshan’.

“Because, it is necessary to go through some hardship to reach the doors of the Almighty… Whenever I am provided the VIP facility to undertake a pilgrimage, I feel I do not get blessings that the pilgrims, standing in a queue for hours for their turns, get,” she said.