‘Even teleprompter couldn’t take so many lies’: Rahul Gandhi invokes Davos speech gaffe to take jibe at PM Modi

The teleprompter malfunctioned during the PM’s online address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda summit, forcing him to stop midway.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a sharp jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the purported teleprompter malfunction during the latter’s speech at the World Economic Forum’s Davos summit. “Even the teleprompter could not take so many lies,” he tweeted this morning.

इतना झूठ Teleprompter भी नहीं झेल पाया। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 18, 2022

PM Modi was addressing the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda summit online on the first day of the five-day event on Monday, joining a host of other global leaders who shared their visions for the state of the world in 2022. However, the teleprompter malfunctioned during the prime minister’s speech forcing him to stop midway.

The incident made it to the top of Twitter trends with users opining on the gaffe with hashtag #TeleprompterPM.

After Rahul Gandhi shared the tweet on Tuesday, several Twitter users shared an old video of the Congress leader where he can be seen telling media persons: “Narendra Modi cannot speak on his own. He reads from a teleprompter that is operated by a controller.”

Once again Rahul Gandhi Ji's statement came true pic.twitter.com/dLRHBMqirz — With Congress (@WithCongress) January 18, 2022

In his special address to the World Economic Forum’s online Davos Agenda 2022 summit, PM Modi cited India’s commitment to deep economic reforms and ease of doing business. He asserted that this is the best time to invest in the country as policy-making is focussed on the needs for the next 25 years for a ‘clean and green’ as well as ‘sustainable and reliable’ growth period.

Modi underlined a host of reform measures undertaken by his government to stress that it has worked to reduce the administration’s interference in business by deregulating many sectors and to clear the way for free trade agreements with different countries.