‘Even Supreme Court is surprised’: JP Nadda slams Congress over alleged China links

JP Nadda attacks Congress over SC observations on PIL for probe into China pact

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday slammed the Congress party over its alleged China links. Nadda in a tweet cited some observations of the Supreme Court on a PIL and sought an explanation from Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul.

“Even the SC is surprised at the MoU signed by the Congress party with the Chinese Gov… Mrs Gandhi & her son, who led the signing, must explain. Does this explain donations to RGF and opening Indian market for the Chinese in return, which affected Indian businesses?” he tweeted.

Nadda’s remark came after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a PIL seeking NIA probe into the alleged 2008 agreement between the Congress and the Communist Party of China. The apex court asked the petitioner to file his plea before the High Court, but expressed surprise how a political party could enter into an agreement with China.

Lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the petitioners, said it was an “agreement between a political party of this country with the only political party in that country (China) and the issue pertained to national security”.

“We find that there is something which appears to be, what might be called, unheard of and absurd in law. You are saying that China has entered into an agreement with a political party and not the government. How can a political party enter into an agreement with China,” the bench said.

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a NIA probe into the deal amid Congress’ mounting attack on the Modi government India-China face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The Congress party has accused the Modi government of surrendering to the Chinese army in the Ladakh region after 17 of Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan valley with the Chinese troops.