‘Even Ram left Sita doubting her’: Congress MP’s Ramayan analogy to defend Triple Talaq stokes controversy

Congress MP Hussain Dalwai today stoked a controversy saying that “Shree Ram Chandra ji once left Sita ji after doubting her.” Dalwai, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, made this remark while commenting on the much-debated Triple Talaq Bill. “Women are treated unfairly in all communities, not just Muslims, even Hindus, Christians, Sikhs etc. In every society, there is male domination. Even Shree Ram Chandra ji once left Sita ji after doubting her. So we need to change as a whole,” Dalwai said, as per reports.

The shocking remarks came even as the Triple Talaq Bill could not be tabled in Rajya Sabha amidst ruckus created by Congress MPs over their demand for a JPC probe into the alleged scam in the Rafale jet deal. However, Dalwai later backtracked from his statement and said his comments were “politicised”.

“I respect Ram ji,” Dalwai qas quoted as saying by Times Now. He said that if sentiments of a particular community have been hurt by his remarks, he would apologise.

The Union Cabinet had yesterday approved an amendment to the Triple Talaq bill. On Thursday, the Cabinet proposed three changes in the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill, 2017-first, only the victim, a blood relation or relation by marriage are allowed to lodge FIR in the case, second, the case can be dropped if husband and wife agree to settle their differences and third, a magistrate can grant bail to men found guilty of giving instant triple talaq to their wives. However, the offence still remains non-bailable.

The Bill proposes a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife in any form of spoken, written or by electronic means such as email, SMS, and WhatsApp. Triple talaq, or verbal divorce, is practiced by a section in the Muslim community to instantly divorce their wives by uttering ‘talaq’ three times.

If the amended bill is passed in the upper house, it will have to go back to Lok Sabha for approval of the amendments. On December 29, the Lok Sabha passed the bill which seeks to make instant triple talaq a criminal offence, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government tabled it in the lower house.