‘Even my 100-year-old mother didn’t break line to get vaccine’: PM Modi slams Congress in Amethi

UP Election 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed opposition parties including the Congress while campaigning for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. Accusing the Congress of dynasty politics while addressing a rally in Amethi, PM Modi alleged that had ‘parivarvadi’ (dynasts) been in power, they would have broken all lines to get vaccinated first.

“The Covid vaccine has increased the power to fight Corona in every citizen. Due to this, shops are open today, business is open, schools and colleges are open. However, the whole of Uttar Pradesh, the whole country has seen the attitude of these family members regarding the vaccine. When the vaccination started, Modi did not run to get the vaccine first. We first gave a chance to the health care workers, sanitation workers, elderly and to people suffering from serious illness to get the vaccine. Had these families (Congress) been in the power, they would have got the vaccine first by breaking all the lines,” alleged PM Modi.

PM Modi further said that he got the vaccine when his turn came and stated that even his 100-year-old mother didn’t break the line to get the vaccine. “My mother has not got the booster dose yet as she is not sick. The Prime Minister follows the rules and regulations. So does the mother of the prime minister who is 100 years old,” said PM Modi.

The prime minister said the people of Amethi know that dynast politicians do not belong to anyone. “In family politics, the head of the party is from the family, all the important posts are held by the people of the same family. The claim on important posts belongs to the members of the same family. Family politics causes a lot of damage to the country,” he alleged.

He accused the opposition parties of doing vote bank politics and appeasement. “Today, this politics of vote bank, this politics of appeasement have taken these leaders hostage. Now vote bank politics has become their compulsion. Even today, their every decision is taken according to the politics of this vote bank. Even if this decision is against the interest of the country, even then these leaders do not hesitate in taking that decision,” alleged PM Modi.

Reminding people of ‘mafia raj’ during the previous governments, PM Modi said, “Now we are making such arrangements that no land mafia will ever be able to touch your house and land. We are giving you a solid legal document of your house, your land by preparing it with the help of technology.”