  • MORE MARKET STATS

“Even Mamata Banerjee will say Jai Shri Ram before elections end”: Amit Shah sharpens attack as campaign heats up in Bengal

By: |
February 11, 2021 2:03 PM

Amit Shah today launched 'Poribartan Yatra' from Coochbehar, West Bengal. Speaking at a rally, the former BJP chief said: "I am promising that till the time election ends Mamata didi will also say 'Jai Shri Ram'."

Home Minister Amit Shah

 

Amit Shah in Bengal: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also say ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by the time the election ends in West Bengal. Shah today launched ‘Poribartan Yatra’ from Coochbehar, West Bengal. Speaking at a rally, the former BJP chief said: “I am promising that till the time election ends Mamata didi will also say ‘Jai Shri Ram’.”

Related News

“Such an environment has been created that raising Jai Shri Ram slogans has become a crime in Bengal. Mamata Didi, if slogans of Jai Shri Ram are not raised in Bengal, will they be raised in Pakistan?” Shah said as he stepped up the attack on Banerjee. The BJP has been troubling Mamata Banerjee over ‘Jai Shri Ram slogan’ as she has displayed anger publicly over the slogan many times.

Last month, Banerjee refused to deliver her speech in protest at an event at Victoria Memorial to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were raised when she was invited to speak. She said she was insulted in front of Prime Minister Modi, who was also present there.

Today, Amit Shah said that Mamata didi keeps on quarrelling with PM Modi. “She even quarrelled during Subhash babu’s program. It was Subhash babu’s event, you could have refrained from politics there,” he said while referring to the January event.

The Home Minister also declared that his government will not spare anyone responsible for murder of BJP workers in Bengal. He said more than 130 BJP workers have been killed by “TMC goons, no action has been taken”. “Once our government comes to power, each of the murderers will be sent to jail,” the Home Minister said. He also urged the people to uproot the TMC government and the BJP will give Sonar Bangla in 5 years. “We will free Bengal of infiltrators in 5 years,” the Home Minister said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. “Even Mamata Banerjee will say Jai Shri Ram before elections end” Amit Shah sharpens attack as campaign heats up in Bengal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Prayagraj today; to take holy dip in Sangam on Mauni Amavasya
2GHMC mayor, deputy mayor election today — How the numbers stack up in BJP vs TRS contest
3‘Cannot be bullied and silenced’: Mahua Moitra hits back after BJP MPs move privilege notice against her