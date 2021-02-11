“Even Mamata Banerjee will say Jai Shri Ram before elections end”: Amit Shah sharpens attack as campaign heats up in Bengal

Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah in Bengal: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also say ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by the time the election ends in West Bengal. Shah today launched ‘Poribartan Yatra’ from Coochbehar, West Bengal. Speaking at a rally, the former BJP chief said: “I am promising that till the time election ends Mamata didi will also say ‘Jai Shri Ram’.”

“Such an environment has been created that raising Jai Shri Ram slogans has become a crime in Bengal. Mamata Didi, if slogans of Jai Shri Ram are not raised in Bengal, will they be raised in Pakistan?” Shah said as he stepped up the attack on Banerjee. The BJP has been troubling Mamata Banerjee over ‘Jai Shri Ram slogan’ as she has displayed anger publicly over the slogan many times.

Last month, Banerjee refused to deliver her speech in protest at an event at Victoria Memorial to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were raised when she was invited to speak. She said she was insulted in front of Prime Minister Modi, who was also present there.

Today, Amit Shah said that Mamata didi keeps on quarrelling with PM Modi. “She even quarrelled during Subhash babu’s program. It was Subhash babu’s event, you could have refrained from politics there,” he said while referring to the January event.

The Home Minister also declared that his government will not spare anyone responsible for murder of BJP workers in Bengal. He said more than 130 BJP workers have been killed by “TMC goons, no action has been taken”. “Once our government comes to power, each of the murderers will be sent to jail,” the Home Minister said. He also urged the people to uproot the TMC government and the BJP will give Sonar Bangla in 5 years. “We will free Bengal of infiltrators in 5 years,” the Home Minister said.