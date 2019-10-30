EU MP’s may be invited to attend Parliament, speak in favour of Modi govt: Chidambaram on way to Tihar Jail

The senior Congress leader has been in and out of the jail since he was arrested in the INX Media corruption case on August 21 by the CBI

Former finance minister P Chidambaram took a jibe at the BJP government over European Union (EU) parliamentarians’ visit to Jammu and Kashmir, saying they may be invited to the parliament and speak in favour of the government.

“European MPs may be invited to attend Parliament and speak in favour of the government. Who knows? It may happen,” Chidambaram said as he came out of the crowded courtroom and was being taken to Tihar Jail for judicial custody till November 13 in the INX Media money laundering case.

The senior Congress leader has been in and out of the jail since he was arrested in the INX Media corruption case on August 21 by the CBI. He is currently in the ED custody in a related money laundering matter.

The CBI had registered an FIR against him for alleged irregularities in FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group in 2007 when Chidambaram was the finance minister. The ED also lodged a money-laundering case in this regard in 2017. The ED had taken him into custody on October 16 this year.

Twenty-three members of the European Parliament concluded their two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. They took the visit to assess the situation in the Kashmir Valley in the aftermath of the scrapping of Article 370. The EU parliamentarians have termed Article 370 an internal issue of India and said they stand by the country in its fight against terrorism.

The visit of EU parliamentarians has drawn opposition’s ire as several of the 23 MPs belong to the right and the far right parties and are not part of the mainstream in their own countries. Several questions have also been raised on the funding of the visit and some reports suggesting it was organised by an NGO that promised a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two-day trip is the first high-level foreign visit to Kashmir after the August 5 decision of the Centre to revoke the state’s special status under Article 370 and downsize it into two union territories.