‘Support India’s efforts to end terror, don’t want Kashmir to become another Afghanistan’: EU MPs after visiting Jammu and Kashmir

EU MPs addressing media in Srinagar during their Kashmir visit.

EU MPs Kashmir visit: Underlining that it was important not to let the region become hub of international terrorism, European Union parliamentarians have backed India’s efforts to end terror and establish peace in the Valley. A delegation of 23 EU MPs who are on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said on Wednesday that measures taken by India must be fully supported to stop Kashmir from “becoming another Afghanistan”.

Addressing the media in Srinagar, one of the visiting lawmakers said that people of Kashmir want peace and development but terrorism remains a major factor in the region.

“Terrorism in Kashmir is not only the matter of India but also for the international community. We do not want Kashmir to become another Afghanistan,” National Rally MP from France added.

“International terrorism can find a new place in future and this new place for terrorism can be Kashmir,” said another leader while highlighting the importance of New Delhi’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Commenting on the Centre’s move to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, one of the EU MPs described it as a step towards making Kashmir a dynamic region.

“We had a short visit, but we were concerned about the future of Kashmir. The state has all the elements to become a dynamic region of India. Kashmir was backwards before (abrogation of Article 370). There is now hope that the change in status will help reverse the situation,” the MP said.

After a brief tour of Srinagar and the famous Dal Lake under heavy security, the team of MPs was on Tuesday briefed about the steps taken by the government since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

The visit of the European delegation was mired in controversy after Opposition leaders flayed the Centre for arranging a tour for foreign MPs in Kashmir while barring its own elected representatives from entering the state. Some media reports also highlighted that the visit of the MPs was in their private capacity and that a majority of the visiting parliamentarians owed their allegiance to far-right parties.

“BJP’s nationalism is strange,” said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“EU MPs representing parties and ideologies in direct conflict with the mainstream. Diplomatic disaster which ended up internationalising what is essentially our internal issue. National embarrassment. Those responsible should be held accountable,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

Another veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad described the move to not allow Opposition MPs visit Jammu and Kashmir as as “insult to Indian Parliament”.

“This is an insult to the Indian Parliament by allowing the members of EU to visit Jammu and Kashmir. This is also an insult to the people, of whom they are representatives,” Azad said.

The two-day visit of the EU MPs ends today.