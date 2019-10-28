It’s immoral, cancel this: Subramanian Swamy on EU delegation visit to Jammu and Kashmir

Swamy said that he was surprised that the Ministry of External Affairs has arranged for the European Union delegation which is not official. (PTI)

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday urged the government to cancel the visit of European Union MPs to Jammu and Kashmir. Swamy said that he was surprised that the Ministry of External Affairs has arranged for the European Union delegation which is not official. He called it a perversion of our national policy and urged the government to cancel the visit. “I am surprised that the MEA has arranged for European Union MPs, in their private capacity [Not EU’s official delegation], to visit Kashmir area of J&K. This is a perversion of our national policy. I urge the Government cancel this visit because it is immoral,” Swamy said in a tweet.

I am surprised that the MEA has arranged for European Union MPs, in their private capacity [Not EU’s official delegation],to visit Kashmir area of J&K. This is a perversion of our national policy. I urge the Government cancel this visit because it is immoral. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 28, 2019

A delegation from the European Union today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval and discussed the issue of Kashmir. The delegation would be visiting Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow (Tuesday). This will be the first time when a global delegation will visit the valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

The Prime Minister welcomed the delegation to India and expressed that it will have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir. “Their visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give the delegation a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the region of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh; apart from giving them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

PM Modi also talked about the need to strengthen engagement with the European Union on regional and global matters. He highlighted the importance of close international cooperation to fight terrorism, the statement said.