EU delegation to India to hold series of events on World Environment Day

The Delegation of the European Union to India and EU member states will organise a series of green initiatives here to mark the World Environment Day this year with the theme being ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’, officials said today. In this year’s theme, a conference on sharing best practices on plastic waste management will be held on June 1 at Vigyan Bhawan. “On June 1, the Embassy of Sweden and Ploggers of India together with the Delegation of the European Union to India (EUD) and other EU Embassies will get together for a ‘plogging’ event,” the EU delegation said in a statement here. Plogging is a Swedish workout trend which combines jogging with picking up waste. ‘Plocka upp’ is Swedish for ‘pick up’ which combined with the universal word ‘jogging’ results in the term ‘plogging’, it said.

This event will focus on combating plastic pollution and reducing plastic footprint across the EU Member states. Thereafter, on June 5, the EUD and the embassies of the European Union Member States will announce and adopt a ‘Green Pledge’ aimed at eliminating the use of single-use plastic products, saving energy and water resources and managing waste.