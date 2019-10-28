EU delegation meets PM Modi, NSA Ajit Doval ahead of planned Jammu and Kashmir visit

The delegation was briefed about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and cross-border terrorism emanating from across the border, they said.
A delegation of over 25 European Union MPs on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval ahead of their planned visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, sources have said. The delegation was briefed about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and cross-border terrorism emanating from across the border, they said.
The delegation of EU members of parliament will meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday evening.
For latest coverage on Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 and Haryana Assembly Election 2019, log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Assembly Election 2019 on Financial Express, stay tuned for latest election updates.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.