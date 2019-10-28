Action must be taken against those who support terrorism: PM Modi tells EU delegation

The EU delegation will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met a delegation from the European Union and said that there should be zero tolerance for terrorism. He said urgent action must be taken against all those who support or sponsor terrorists or support such activities and organizations or use terrorism as a state policy. A group of lawmakers today called on Prime Minister Modi and discussed the situation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The Prime Minister today welcomed the delegation to India and hoped that they will have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir. “Their visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give the delegation a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the region of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh; apart from giving them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region,” Prime Minister Modi said in a statement.

According to reports, the European Union Parliamentary delegation will visit Srinagar tomorrow. “They will meet Jammu and Kashmir administration officials and local residents of Srinagar. They are likely to call on Governor (Girish Chandra MUrmu),” news agency ANI said citing sources. A member of the delegation, BN Dunn, today said that the Prime Minister explained to them about the abrogation of article 370 but they want to see on the ground how the situation actually is and talk to some local people. “What we all want is normalcy and peace for everyone,” he said.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy expressed surprise over the government’s decision to allow the delegation to visit Kashmir. He said that the delegation was not official therefore it should not be allowed to visit the Himalayan state. “I am surprised that the MEA has arranged for European Union MPs, in their private capacity [Not EU’s official delegation], to visit Kashmir area of J&K. This is a perversion of our national policy. I urge the Government cancel this visit because it is immoral,” Swamy said in a tweet.

This is the first time the government has allowed any foreign delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir after scrapping special status to the state under Article 370.