Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 jet crash: Sushma Swaraj seeks help to reach deceased Indian woman’s kin

As the world grieves the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 jet tragedy that killed all 157 aboard, authorities are putting together all they can to ease the logistics the grieving families have to deal with.

External Affairs Minister on Twitter wrote, “I am trying to reach the family of Shikha Garg who has unfortunately died in the air crash. I have tried her husband’s number many times. Please help me reach her family.”

She wrote in an earlier post, “My colleague Dr.Harshvardhan has confirmed that Ms.Shikha Garg is a Consultant with Ministry of Environment and Forests. She was travelling to attend UNEP meeting in Nairobi. I am trying to reach the families of other Indian nationals. PL RT and help.”

“@IndiaInEthiopia has informed me that the deceased Indian nationals are Vaidya Pannagesh Bhaskar, Vaidya Hansin Annagesh, Nukavarapu Manisha and Shikha Garg. /2,” she wrote confirming the names of the deceased.

There were four Indians aboard the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 jet flying towards Nairobi which crashed on Sunday killing 157 people on board, The Ethiopian Airlines CEO told reporters.

Four of those aboard were listed having United Nations passports and their nationalities were not immediately made clear. It is being reported that the UN Environment Assembly was slated to start on Monday in Nairobi.

The flight was headed from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to Nairobi, Kenya.

China has now grounded its 737 MAX 8 jets and so has Ethiopian Airlines, reports have emerged.

The CEO confirmed that the passengers on board included 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, nine Ethiopians, eight Italians, eight Americans, eight Chinese citizens, seven French citizens, seven British citizens, six Egyptians, five Dutch citizens, four people from Slovakia, four Indians, three Swedes, three Austrians, three Russians, two Spaniards, two Moroccans, two Israelis and two Poles. One citizen each from Indonesia, Belgium, Norway, Serbia, Somalia, Togo, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sudan, Uganda and Yemen were aboard the plane.

Ethiopian Airlines has confirmed that the crash left no survivors. The airline says that there were 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard the Boeing plane.

This is the second time in less than six months that a brand-new Boeing aircraft has crashed minutes after its flight.

Earlier, a Lion Air flight crashed over the Java Sea in late October, killing all 189 people on the flight.

As of now, it is not clear as to what caused the terrible crash. Only thing linking the two incidents is that it was a Boeing 737 MAX 8 which is a new model recently launched with great fanfare by Boeing; it flew for its first flight less than two years ago.

The jet which met with tragedy crashed on Sunday morning and was delivered to Ethiopian Airlines in November last year.