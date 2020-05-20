Etawah accident: Six farmers on way to sell vegetables in market killed, Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia announced

Six farmers on way to sell vegetables in market killed in road accident in Etawah.

Etawah news, Etawah road accident today: At least six farmers lost their lives in a road accident in Etawah of Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI reported. It said that the deceased were travelling in a pickup-truck when a speeding truck hit the vehicle. The incident took place in Pakke Bagh area under the limits of Friends Colony police station on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

While five of them died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries at a hospital here. One person has been seriously injured in the mishap. The deceased persons have been identified as Raju, Rajesh, Jagdish, ageshwar, Pappu and Brijesh. The injured person has been identified as Monu.

According to officials, the farmers were going to market to sell vegetables when the unfortunate incident occurred. Police confirmed that farmers were travelling on a mini-truck when they were hit by another speeding truck.

“Farmers were going to market to sell jackfruit. Injured person is admitted at Saifai Medical College,” R Singh, SP City, Etawah, said. Akash Tomar, Etawah SSP, said that an investigation is underway to ascertain more details.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the death of the farmers. He has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

More than 50 migrant workers have died in the last 10 days while trying to return to their homes during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.