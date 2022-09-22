Etawah: 4 minors killed, two injured in wall collapse following heavy rains in UP

Four minors died and two people were injured on Thursday after a wall collapsed following heavy rainfall in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the bereaved families and announced Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

“The Chief Minister has given instructions to provide a relief amount of Rs four lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. He has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and directed authorities to make proper arrangements for those injured and are undergoing treatment, also wishing them speedy recovery,” a statement from the CMO read.

Etawah district magistrate Avnish Rai confirmed the death of four children, adding that compensation will be given as per norms.

4 children have died. Compensation will be given as per norms: Avnish Rai, Etawah DM

In another incident in Noida Tuesday, four labourers were killed when the boundary wall of a housing society collapsed on them at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21. A total of 12 labourers were buried under the rubble while repairing a drain adjacent to the wall.

“A total of 12 labourers were pulled out of the rubble. Four of them died while others suffered injuries,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi had said.

The deceased were identified as Amit (18), Pushpendra Singh (25) and Panna Lal (25) from Badaun and Dharam Veer from Sambhal district, the police said.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari has ordered a joint investigation by the police, district administration and the Noida Authority, and a contractor named Gul Mohammad, who supplied labourers for the job was detained.