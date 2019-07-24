Essential to keep law enforcement agencies one step ahead of terrorists: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ Agencies)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday defended amendments to an anti-terror law, saying is was essential to keep law enforcement agencies one step ahead of terrorists.

Responding to a debate on a bill which amends th Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in Lok Sabha, he also asserted that anti-terror laws would not be misused and it would be used only to root out terrorism. He also said that provision in UAPA (amendment) bill to designate a person suspected to have terror links a terrorist is necessary to root out terror.

Hitting out at the Congress for opposing the amendment he said if the UPA was correct in amending anti-terror laws in their tenure, then so is the NDA. He said, in the name of ideology, some people promote urban Maoism and the government has no sensitivity toward them.

The government fights terrorism and it should not matter which party is in power, Shah said, referring to the amendment made in anti-terror laws by successive governments.