Espionage racket busted at Finance Ministry: Contractual employee arrested for leaking classified data, case filed under OSA

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted an espionage network allegedly involved in leaking sensitive information related to the Ministry of Finance to foreign countries. One accused, a contractual employee, was working as a data entry operator in the Finance ministry, news agency ANI said, citing the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an espionage network invoked in leaking sensitive info related to the Ministry of Finance. Contractual employee Sumit, a data entry operator was arrested for espionage activities in lieu of money&providing classified data to foreign countries. — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

The accused, identified as Sumit, has been arrested on charges of espionage activities in lieu of money and providing classified data to foreign countries. A case has been registered against the Officials Secrets Act.

According to Delhi Police, one mobile phone allegedly being used by the accused to share secret information has been recovered from his possession.

More details are awaited.