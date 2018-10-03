ESIC SSO Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation – Check details here

The candidates can apply only online and no other mode of application will be accepted.

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation is recruiting to fill up the post of Social Security Officer/Manager Gr-II/Superintendent on regular basis. The interested candidates can apply for the posts till October 5, 2018. But before applying, the applicants are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the website: https://www.esic.nic.in/recruitments. The candidates can apply only online and no other mode of application will be accepted.

Here are some important details!

Essential Qualifications: A degree of a recognized University (Preference will be given to the graduates in Commerce/Law/Management). Experience (Desirable): Three years’ service in a Government Organization or Corporation or Government Undertaking or Local Body or Scheduled Bank etc.

Application Fee

Rs 250: For SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, female candidates and ex-servicemen. This fee shall be refunded — after deducting Bank Charges if applicable — on appearing of the candidate in the Part-I Written Examination.

Rs. 500: For all other categories.

Important Dates

Commencement of registration of application: September 13, 2018

Closure of registration of application: October 5, 2018

Closure for editing application details: October 5, 2018

Last date for printing your application: October 20, 2018

Online Fee Payment: September 13 to October 5, 2018

How To Apply

The candidates can visit the official website www.esic.nic.in and click on the option “APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SSO-2018 IN ESIC ” which will open a new screen.

To register application, choose the tab “Click here for Registration” and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be

generated by the system and displayed on the screen. The candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password.

In case the candidate is unable to complete the application form in one go, he/she can save the data already entered by choosing “SAVE AND NEXT” tab.

Prior to submission of the online application, candidates are advised to use the “SAVE AND NEXT” facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required.

The candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the FINAL SUBMIT BUTTON.

Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the ‘Validate your details’ and ‘Save & Next’ button. The candidates can proceed to upload photo and signature as per the specifications given in the guidelines for scanning and uploading of photograph and signature.

The candidates can proceed to fill other details of the Application Form. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT.

Modify details, if required, and click on ‘FINAL SUBMIT ONLY’ after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.

Click on ‘Payment’ Tab and proceed for payment. And then, click on ‘Submit’ button.