Error of judgement: Prashant Kishor attempts damage control amid criticism for JD(U)-BJP combine

By: | Updated: March 4, 2019 4:41 PM

A CRPF soldier Pintu Singh died in an anti-terror operation in Kupwara of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Two days later, his body arrived at Patna airport at 8.30 am on Sunday. However, no political leader or minister from the ruling BJP and JD(U) reached the airport to receive the martyred soldier.

Prashant Kishor, Prashant Kishor news, Bihar CRPF jawans, crpf martyrs, modi rally, crpf jawan body, crpf news, bihar rejects modi“We are sorry for the error of judgement on part of those of us who should have been there with you in this hour of grief,” Kishor said in a tweet. (Reuters)

Poll strategist and JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor has apologised after the top leadership of the ruling party came under sharp attack because none of its senior leaders went to receive the body of a CRPF soldier who lost his life in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are sorry for the error of judgement on part of those of us who should have been there with you in this hour of grief,” Kishor said in a tweet.

What irked the family members of the jawans that the entire top leadership including chief minister and cabinet ministers preferred to go to the airport to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a rally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Patna.

Slain Jawan’s brother said that the Prime Minister’s rally was given priority over a martyr in Patna. “Rally was given priority. Martyrs can be looked after later…this shows how the government is helping our forces. Ministers are only concerned about retaining their power,” Pintu Singh’s brother Mithilesh said.

Bihar opposition leaders Upendra Kushwaha and Tejashwi Yadav slammed Prime Minister Modi and CM Nitish Kumar for ‘insulting’ the martyr. Prime Minister Modi was in Patna on Sunday for a ‘Vijay Sankalp Rally’.

