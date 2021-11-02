Error in story on Jagdish Tytler being invited to permanent Delhi Congress Executive Committee

On October 29, 2021, financialexpress.com carried a news report titled: “Sonia Gandhi appoints 1984 Sikh riot accused Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to Delhi Congress; SAD and BJP hit back”. It referred to him as being an accused in the 1984 Sikh riot. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal was also mentioned in the report. Reference to him as an accused in the 1984 riots was an error. We apologize for this incorrect report which stands deleted. The embarrassment caused to him is deeply regretted.

-Editor, financialexpress.com