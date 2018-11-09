Eradicating poverty, unemployment motto of Jharkhand government, says Chief Minister Raghubar Das

I will achieve this target with the cooperation and support of 3.25 crore people of the state,” Das asserted.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has said that his government was committed to eradicating poverty and unemployment from the mineral-rich state with the support and cooperation of people. The solution to all problems lie in “rapid development” of Jharkhand, the chief minister told reporters here on Thursday. “Eradicating poverty and unemployment is the motto of my government. I will achieve this target with the cooperation and support of 3.25 crore people of the state,” Das asserted.

The state will make arrangements to impart skill-based training to youths to bring about all-round development, the CM said after attending a review meeting at East Singhbhum with Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police Anoop Birtharay and officials of Tata Steel and Jusco (a Tata subsidiary). “We intend to make Jharkhand a medical hub soon with state-of-the-art facilities.

The government has already allocated land for setting up Manipal Medical College in East Singhbhum, where session is likely to begin from 2019. “Additionally, the state will also arrange for training of ward boys, compounder, housekeeping and nursing staff,” Das said. The CM also iterated that he plans to set up five medical colleges – one each in Dumka, Palamu, Hazaribag, Koderma and Chaibasa (West Singhbhum district). “The five colleges will allow 1200 students to achieve medical degrees every year,” he explained.

Talking about the initiatives being undertaken for the benefit of farmers, Das said that he would distribute smart phones among them to help them avail the E-Nam app – an online trading platform for agricultural commodities. “By 2020, all 28 lakh farmers in the state will be able to benefit from the E-Nam app. The objective behind this move was to double the income of farmers,” he added.