Eradicating poverty, unemployment motto of Jharkhand government, says Chief Minister Raghubar Das

By: | Published: November 9, 2018 10:09 AM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has said that his government was committed to eradicating poverty and unemployment from the mineral-rich state with the support and cooperation of people.

 

I will achieve this target with the cooperation and support of 3.25 crore people of the state,” Das asserted.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has said that his government was committed to eradicating poverty and unemployment from the mineral-rich state with the support and cooperation of people. The solution to all problems lie in “rapid development” of Jharkhand, the chief minister told reporters here on Thursday. “Eradicating poverty and unemployment is the motto of my government. I will achieve this target with the cooperation and support of 3.25 crore people of the state,” Das asserted.

The state will make arrangements to impart skill-based training to youths to bring about all-round development, the CM said after attending a review meeting at East Singhbhum with Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police Anoop Birtharay and officials of Tata Steel and Jusco (a Tata subsidiary). “We intend to make Jharkhand a medical hub soon with state-of-the-art facilities.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The government has already allocated land for setting up Manipal Medical College in East Singhbhum, where session is likely to begin from 2019. “Additionally, the state will also arrange for training of ward boys, compounder, housekeeping and nursing staff,” Das said. The CM also iterated that he plans to set up five medical colleges – one each in Dumka, Palamu, Hazaribag, Koderma and Chaibasa (West Singhbhum district). “The five colleges will allow 1200 students to achieve medical degrees every year,” he explained.

Talking about the initiatives being undertaken for the benefit of farmers, Das said that he would distribute smart phones among them to help them avail the E-Nam app – an online trading platform for agricultural commodities. “By 2020, all 28 lakh farmers in the state will be able to benefit from the E-Nam app. The objective behind this move was to double the income of farmers,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Eradicating poverty, unemployment motto of Jharkhand government, says Chief Minister Raghubar Das
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation ‘key step’ in formalising economy, tackling black money: Arun Jaitley defends noteban
DEMONETISATION
Demonetisation ‘key step’ in formalising economy, tackling black money: Arun Jaitley defends noteban
Manmohan Singh calls Modi’s demonetisation ill-fated, ill-thought; says, yet to understand full impact
Manmohan Singh calls Modi’s demonetisation ill-fated, ill-thought; says, yet to understand full impact
Modi’s demonetisation saved India’s economy from fake growth, collapse; RBI part time director Gurumurthy explains how
Modi’s demonetisation saved India’s economy from fake growth, collapse; RBI part time director Gurumurthy explains how
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition