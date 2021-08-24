‘Epitome of Lies’, says BJP, after Arvind Kejriwal claims to inaugurate India’s first smog tower

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the capacity of the 24-meter high tower is 1000 cubic meters/sec and it may clean the air up to a distance of one kilometre.

A major credit war has broken out between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party after the latter claimed to have inaugurated India’s first smog tower in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday inaugurated a smog tower at Connaught Place in Delhi. After the inauguration of the 24-metre high tower, Kejriwal claimed it to be India’s first smog tower to fight pollution. “Congratulations Delhi. In the war against pollution, the country’s first smog tower has been started in Delhi. This has been developed using American technology under the expert supervision of scientists from IITs. If this pilot project is successful, it will be replicated across Delhi” said Kejriwal.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the capacity of the 24-meter high tower is 1000 cubic meters/sec and it may clean the air up to a distance of one kilometre.

However, the claim made by CM Arvind Kejriwal of the facility being the first smog tower of the country did not bode well with the opposition BJP, which said that East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir had got India’s first smog tower installed in Delhi around 20 months ago.

“Delhi’s first smog tower was installed by Gautam Gambhir in 2020. CM Kejriwal has done mastery in lying. Stop misleading the people, they know all your dirty tricks. You’re a credit seeker, rest you’ve done nothing for Delhiites. Wake up from the slumber!” said Delhi BJP.

Delhi's first smog tower was installed by Sh @GautamGambhir in 2020. CM Kejriwal has done mastery in lying. Stop misleading the people,they know all your dirty tricks. You're a credit seeker, rest you've done nothing for Delhiites.Wake up from the slumber!https://t.co/FCVie2ObX4 pic.twitter.com/lX3MvA6ZSZ — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) August 23, 2021

Also Read: Delhi to breathe clean air! Capital gets its first smog tower courtesy Gautam Gambhir

BJP Delhi spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal said that the Kejriwal government should ditch its PR stunts and do some actual work for the people of Delhi. “It’s known to the world that the first smog tower in Delhi was installed 20 months ago by Gautam Gambhir. Stop propagating the bundle of lies and come out of the advertisement zone and learn to do some work for the people of Delhi. Many liars must have died, then Delhi’s grand conman Arvind Kejriwal was born,” said Jindal.

दुनिया जग जाहिर है कि दिल्ली मे पहला स्मोग टावर @GautamGambhir ने 20 महीने पहले ही लगवा दिया था तो झूठ के पुलिंदे उतारना बंद करो और विज्ञापन बाजी से बहार आकर दिल्ली की जनता के लिए कुछ काम करना सीखो कितने झूठे लोग मरे होंगे तब जाकर ये दिल्ली का महाठग @ArvindKejriwal पैदा हुआ था https://t.co/y7lkPhUuKS — Naveen Kumar Jindal ???????? (@naveenjindalbjp) August 23, 2021

Another BJP leader Varun Puri termed Kejriwal as ‘Fake-ji-wal’. “The epitome of Lies, Kejriwal is back again. First Smog Tower was installed by BJP MP Gautam Gambhir but seems like Fake-ji wal needs to brush up his memory,” he said.

The epitome of Lies, Kejriwal is back again. First Smog Tower was installed by BJP MP @GautamGambhir but seems likr Fake-ji wal needs to brush up his memory. pic.twitter.com/59xWMbyLdz — Varun Puri (@varunpuri1984) August 23, 2021

Notably, Delhi is one of India’s most polluted cities and faces a hazardous level of air pollution as winters approach. These smog towers are an attempt towards ensuring clean air to Delhiites.