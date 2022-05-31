‘Epitome of honesty’: Arvind Kejriwal backs Satyendra Jain, cites Punjab example to defend AAP’s anti-corruption credentials

After Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till June 9, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal called it a ‘fraud case’ while saying that Jain was the “epitome of honesty.” Kejriwal said that he had personally studied the case filed by ED and felt that the Delhi minister was framed in order to settle political scores.

“It’s a fraud case against Satyendar Jain. We are hard-core patriots, can get beheaded but can never betray the country…I myself saw his papers, the allegations against him are fraud. He has been arrested in view of politics,” said Kejriwal in a statement. Pointing out the arrest and sacking of Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla, Kejriwal said, “When we sent Singla to jail, I got calls from all corners…people had become emotional and said that they had never before seen this kind of honesty in their lives.”

While saying that the party doesn’t tolerate any form of corruption, Kejriwal said, “We have a very honest government and we have faith in our judiciary. We have a strict government and all of us are deshbhakt and are against any activities against the country.”

“I have studied the case against Jain. It is completely fake and motivated by political reasons. Jain is following the path of truth, and he will come out clean,” the Kejriwal had told reporters during a road programme inspection drive earlier today .

While claiming that Jain wasn’t supporting the investigation, the central agency had filed for a 14-day judicial remand. Last month, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain’s family and companies “beneficially owned and controlled” by him in connection with a money laundering case.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday hit out at Kejriwal claiming that instead of taking action against the corrupt, the Delhi CM was actually shielding them.

“On Satyendar Jain’s arrest, the entire nation is saying: ‘Paapi AAP, paap hi paap’ (sinner AAP, one sin after sin),” Bhatia said while addressing a press conference.

“The public wants to ask Arvind Kejriwal, the supreme leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, that why corruption follows wherever you put your foot,” Bhatia said.