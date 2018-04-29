Epic troll! Hyderabad Traffic Police give life lesson to biker who wants to ‘die like real men’

In a bid to teach a lesson to a biker for riding without helmet, Hyderabad traffic police tweeted pictures of the helmet-less biker on social media along with the e-challan. (IE)

In a bid to teach a lesson to a biker for riding without helmet, Hyderabad traffic police tweeted pictures of the helmet-less biker on social media along with the e-challan. Hyderabad traffic police on April 25, 2018 posted a photograph of the biker, identified as Hari Krishna Reddy, without helmet and a sticker on the bike’s mudguard, that read, “No Helmet, I die like real men.” The traffic police, who spotted the sticker, being unimpressed with the message and brazen neglect of traffic rules, tweeted on the social media, saying “#HYDTPweCareForU We r extremely Sorry Mr. Krishna Reddy Sir. We won’t let U die. We will see that U “LIVE LIKE REAL MEN”. Please wear helmet & ride.”

In a short time, the tweet went viral and earned immense praise of netizens across the nation. The users lauded the way the traffic police decided to take the helmet-less biker to task. The tweet has been retweeted 385 times and liked over 1200 times. One of the user tweeted, “:) 🙂 🙂 If it was me in place of Krishna Reddy, I would be wearing a helmet by now especially after reading such a sweet tweet.. I am sure, he too must have bought a helmet by now … Applauds to your sense of humor and style of correcting people… All hearts!!”

#HYDTPweCareForU We r extremely Sorry Mr. Krishna Reddy Sir. We won’t let U die. We will see that U “LIVE LIKE REAL MEN”. Please wear helmet & ride. ????‍♂️????@AddlCPTrHyd pic.twitter.com/Q9NFcD4hva — HYDTP (@HYDTP) April 25, 2018

🙂 🙂 🙂 If it was me in place of Krishna Reddy, I would be wearing a helmet by now especially after reading such a sweet tweet.. I am sure, he too must have bought a helmet by now … Applauds to your sense of humor and style of correcting people… All hearts!! — Rafia Sultana (@rafiasultana117) April 25, 2018

As responses from users started pouring in, HYDTP posted a heartfelt gratitude for all its followers who supported the act. The tweet read as follows, “All the viewers Thank u for ur tweets. We believe that imposing Challan wont bring change. Change should come from citizens. Loss of life is irrepairable to his family and Nation too also. Wish u safe and happy driving. Raju Inspector Admin.”

All the viewers Thank u for ur tweets. We believe that imposing Challan wont bring change. Change should come from citizens. Loss of life is irrepairable to his family and Nation too also. Wish u safe and happy driving. Raju Inspector Admin. — HYDTP (@HYDTP) April 25, 2018

Seeing the reach you have through social media, we feel you can also help people by creating awareness/accountability to GHMC folks w.r.t safety & road repairs at the main junctions & at places where there are ‘Men At Work’. — రవి అనే నేను (@urstruelyrK) April 28, 2018

Thanks for the Tweet. We need more officers like you , having the good Presence of Mind and a little Humour. So that People would be able to remind again & again. Though I have no Motor Vehicle , but I promise I will always go for helmet whenever and where ever I ride or I sit. — Debabrata nayak (@nayak_debabrata) April 29, 2018

#HYDTPallRequalBeforeLaw We won’t wink at the violations of our men. We definitely shoot him with e-Challan. Traffic Law is equal for all and should b followed for our own safety. Please wear helmet. Happy riding.????‍♂️????@AddlCPTrHyd pic.twitter.com/DEw4Ulcg5R — HYDTP (@HYDTP) April 27, 2018

While an user took inspiration from the tweet and asked the Hyderabad traffic police to impose fine on the wrong side driving, another user encouraged the act and gave a thumbs up to HYDTP for their epic response. A few twitterati also tweeted pictures of cops traveling without helmet and challenged HYDTP to shoot challan to the cops, which the traffic police page acknowledged. Hyderabad police pledged to take action on any individual flouting rules, be that a cop or an ordinary citizen.