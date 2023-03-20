Epic reply: Giant Tricolour adorns Indian High Commission in UK after Khalistani supporters pull down Indian flag

A massive Tricolour graced the Indian High Commission building in London, hours after Khalistani supporters brought down the Indian flag in protest against the action against radical self-styled preacher Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

Photos and videos of the giant Indian Tricolour are now going viral on social media platforms, with many applauding the move as the perfect response not just to the deplorable act by the pro-Khalistani protesters, but also to the failure of the UK government in allowing this to happen.

An image of the giant Tricolour at the Indian High Commission in London was shared by BJP leader Jaiveer Shergill on his Twitter Handle. ““Jhanda Ooncha Rahe Hamara”- UK Govt must act against those miscreants who attempted to disrespect Indian Flag at High Commission,London.Punjab & Punjabis have a glorious track record of serving/protecting the Nation.Handful of jumping jacks sitting in UK do not represent Punjab,” he said, sharing the photograph.

On Sunday the Ministry of External Affairs summoned British deputy high commissioner Christina Scott after videos of the protesters pulling down the Indian flag emerged online.

The ministry has demanded an explanation for the “absence of security” at the High Commission premises and said the UK government’s “indifference” to Indian diplomats and personnel was “unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, the action of one official at the Indian High Commission who threw away a Khalistani flag at the Indian High Commission is also winning praise online and is also being shared widely.

Meanwhile, Lord Tariq Ahmed, UK’s Minister of State for Foreign Commonwealth & Development Affairs, said he was “appalled” by the attack on the Indian High Commission.

“Am appalled by today’s attack on the Indian High Commission in London. This is a completely unacceptable action against the integrity of the Mission and its staff. The UK Government will always take the security of the Indian High Commission seriously,” he said on Twitter.