Epic jugaad! In tractor trolley, villagers beat the heat in style, make Anand Mahindra smile

There is probably nothing that desi ‘jugaad’ can’t solve – even if it is about beating Summer pangs – and sometimes it turns out as epic! As several parts of India reel under the heat wave, and monsoon remains too weak to sound like a respite, a few people, apparently from Punjab, seems to have found one of the most ingenious ways to leave summer woes behind. In a video tweeted by industrialist Anand Mahindra on Sunday, the villagers can be seen enjoying in the tractor trolley that has been converted into a mobile water park with the help of a large polythene sheet.

Commenting on the video Mahindra wrote, “This just made my Sunday. Apparently from Punjab. Who needs water parks when we can have our own cut-rate Desi jugaad park? NEVER underestimate the power of Indians to create their own entertainment. We don’t need millions…”

This just made my Sunday. Apparently from Punjab. Who needs water parks when we can have our own cut-rate Desi jugaad park? NEVER underestimate the power of Indians to create their own entertainment. We don’t need millions… pic.twitter.com/M8rg2G9k3s — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 24, 2018

According to IMD, heatwave condition is likely to continue at many places in the coming days. On Sunday, IMD said heat wave conditions “very likely at one one or two pockets over Uttar Pradesh.”

The weathermen also said that “Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy very likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya and Sub­Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; Heavy to very heavy very likely at isolated places over Gujarat region and Konkan & Goa; heavy rain very likely at isolated places over, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, West Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Coastal Karnataka.”