Envoys of five nations present credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind

The envoys, who presented their credentials were Ambassador of Iceland Gudmundur Arni Stefansson, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands Marten van den Berg, Ambassador of Guinea Fatoumata Balde, Ambassador of Lithuania Julius Pranevicius and Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Jean Claude Kugener, the statement said.