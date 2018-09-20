​​​
  3. Envoys of five nations present credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind received Thursday credentials from the envoys of five nations, including Netherlands and Lithuania, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to an official statement.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 20, 2018 4:33 PM
The envoys, who presented their credentials were Ambassador of Iceland Gudmundur Arni Stefansson.

The envoys, who presented their credentials were Ambassador of Iceland Gudmundur Arni Stefansson, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands Marten van den Berg, Ambassador of Guinea Fatoumata Balde, Ambassador of Lithuania Julius Pranevicius and Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Jean Claude Kugener, the statement said.

