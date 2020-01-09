Envoys from 16 nations arrive on two-day visit in Kashmir to assess ground situation

They will meet Lt Governor G C Murmu as well as civil society members. (Reuters)

US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster along with envoys from 15 other countries arrived here on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the first visit by diplomats since the abrogation of the erstwhile state’s special status in August last year. The Delhi-based envoys arrived here by a special chartered flight at Srinagar’s technical airport where top officials from the newly carved out union territory received them, officials said.

Later in the day, they would be going to Jammu, the winter capital of the newly created Union Territory, for an overnight stay. They will meet Lt Governor G C Murmu as well as civil society members, they said. Besides the US, the delegation will include diplomats from Bangladesh, Vietnam, Norway, Maldives, South Korea, Morocco, and Nigeria, among others.