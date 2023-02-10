‘Entirely misconceived, dismissed’: Supreme Court junks Hindu Sena plea seeking ban on BBC in India

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking a ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation in India in wake of its controversial documentary series titled: ‘India: The Modi Question’ based on the Gujarat riots of 2002. Rejecting the plea, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh termed the plea as “totally misconceived” and said the court cannot go ahead and impose censorship.

The plea filed by Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta and one Beerendra Kumar Singh sought a ban on the BBC in India and also sought an investigation into the BBC for what the petitioners claimed to be “anti-India reporting”.

“Completely misconceived, how can this be argued also? You want us to put complete censorship… What is this?” the bench asked senior advocate Pinky Anand who was representing the petitioner.

“Let us not waste any more time, Writ plea is entirely misconceived. it has no merit. Thus, dismissed,” Bar and Bench quoted the bench as stating in its order.

The BBC’s two-part documentary on the role of Narendra Modi, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, in allegedly allowing the targetting of a particular community in the wake of the Godhra tragedy has triggered a major controversy across India.

While the Centre has barred social media and online platforms from airing the documentary, it has been screened across several campuses in colleges and universities across India.

The petition also sought directions to the NIA to initiate a probe into “anti-India and anti-Indian Government reporting/documentary films/short films including its employee journalist in India”. The petition further claimed that the BBC has hampered peace and national integrity prevailing in India.

“India’s overall growth has picked up momentum since 2014 under the Prime Ministership of Sh. Narendra Modi, is not being digested by anti-India lobby, media particularly BBC. Therefore, the BBC has been biased against India and Indian Government,” it said, according to Live Law.

The Supreme Court is separately hearing petitions filed by advicate Prashant Bhushan, journalist N Ram and others challenging the Centre’s decision to “ban” a BBC documentary titled ‘India: The Modi Question’. The apex court on February 3 issued a notice to the Centre seeking its response and also asked it to produce original records relating to the takedown order.

The matter is slated to be heard next in April.