Entire world knows Pak link to 26/11, says Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

By: | Published: December 9, 2018 3:29 PM

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat Saturday said the international community knew about the role of Pakistani terrorists in the Mumbai terror attack and that India did not want anyone's acknowledgement about it.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat Saturday said the international community knew about the role of Pakistani terrorists in the Mumbai terror attack and that India did not want anyone’s acknowledgement about it. The Army chief’s comments came when asked about reported remarks of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that the 2008 Mumbai attack was “an act of terrorism” and that resolving the case was in Pakistan’s interest.

Khan’s comments during a media interview was seen as an indirect acknowledgement of involvement of Pakistani terrorists in the attack.  “International community knows who did it…but even without it, we knew who did it,” Gen. Rawat said on the sidelines of an event when asked about Khan’s reported comments.

The Army chief, however, said acceptance by Pakistan about the 26/11 terror attack was good.  He further said, “We know who did it. I don’t think we have to get anymore statement from anybody.”

Asked about comments by former Northern Army Commander Lt General (retd) D S Hooda that the “hype” around the 2016 surgical strikes on terror launchpads along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir was unwarranted and that it is not good when military operations get politicised, Gen Rawat said the remarks were an individual’s opinion.

At the same time, Gen Rawat said, he respected Lt Gen (retd) Hooda’s words. As Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen (retd) Hooda was involved in planning and execution of the surgical strikes.

