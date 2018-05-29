​​​
  3. Enter Patanjali SIM, Twiterrati take to Joke-Yoga

Baba Ramdev's 'Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards' was launched in partnership with state-owned BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) on Sunday. The news, however, caught the attention of Twitterati who can't stop joking about the development.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2018 8:58 PM
patnajali sim Baba Ramdev launches BSNL-Patanjali SIM cards. (Facebook/PatanjaliAyurved.net)

Baba Ramdev’s ‘Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards’ was launched in partnership with state-owned BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) on Sunday. The news, however, caught the attention of Twitterati who can’t stop joking about the development. A number of jokes have been posted on Twitter since Sunday. With a recharge of Rs 144, Patanjali SIM offers unlimited calls across the country. The users can also avail the benefit of 2GB data pack along with 100 SMSes.

Swadeshi Samriddhi Card is part of Patanjali’s initiative to promote digital transactions. Featuring the image of Baba Ramdev and Balakrishna, the card can be used as a debit card at Patanjali stores, hospitals, and wellness centres. The annual maintenance charge for the card is Rs 20. First-time users need to top-up the card with Rs 1,000 and maintain a minimum balance of Rs 500.

