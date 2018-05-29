Enter Patanjali SIM, Twiterrati take to Joke-Yoga

Baba Ramdev launches BSNL-Patanjali SIM cards. (Facebook/PatanjaliAyurved.net)

Baba Ramdev’s ‘Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards’ was launched in partnership with state-owned BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) on Sunday. The news, however, caught the attention of Twitterati who can’t stop joking about the development. A number of jokes have been posted on Twitter since Sunday. With a recharge of Rs 144, Patanjali SIM offers unlimited calls across the country. The users can also avail the benefit of 2GB data pack along with 100 SMSes.

Here’s how Twitterati are reacting to Patanjali SIM:

Patanjali launches SIM cards. Now non veg jokes will get converted into veg jokes and get delivered. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) May 28, 2018

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali has tied up with BSNL to launch Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM card. Calls to Customer Care will be like *Do Navasana for English*

*Hindi ke liye chakrasana karein* Caller *angrily* : there’s no network, what do I do?

Executive : Anulom Vilom. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 28, 2018

BREAKING:Baba Ramdev’s #Patanjali Ties Up With BSNL, Launches Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM Cards ????Currently Available Only To Patanjali Employees

????Offers Rs 2.5L Health Insurance

????Rs 5 Lakh Life Insurance

????Added Voice And Data Benefits Babaji Ka Apna Hi Swag Hai???? #PatanjaliSIM pic.twitter.com/3uU40594dA — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) May 28, 2018

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali has tied up with BSNL to launch Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards. If this isn’t a BRILLIANT strategic brand partnership, then I don’t know what is, because you anyway end up doing about 14 different yoga asanas trying to get a bar of signal on a BSNL sim card. — Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 28, 2018

Is it true that to activate International Roaming on #PatanjaliSim you have to put few drops of Gaumutra on it? — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 29, 2018

#patanjalisim doesn’t need any tower, its just simple Plant a tree it will fetch network for u???? Patanjali Sim Card — Mr. 360’™ (@Mr_360Abd) May 29, 2018

If you type wine/rum/vodka using patanjali sim it’ll get autocorrected to Gau Mutra instantly. #PatanjaliSIM — Raj (@Naise_nerd) May 29, 2018

There is no radiation from the phone if you use Patanjali Sim Card. — Devansh (@suPunman) May 28, 2018

While talking over a patanjali sim, if anyone says “Aur Suna”, the phone automatically plays Gayatri Mantra. ???? — SubbuS (@Subbu_06) May 29, 2018

All night calls to your GF from #PatanjaliSim will be redirected to your Mom.#Patanjali — Mahant Kanatunga Maharaj (@Kanatunga) May 29, 2018

Swadeshi Samriddhi Card is part of Patanjali’s initiative to promote digital transactions. Featuring the image of Baba Ramdev and Balakrishna, the card can be used as a debit card at Patanjali stores, hospitals, and wellness centres. The annual maintenance charge for the card is Rs 20. First-time users need to top-up the card with Rs 1,000 and maintain a minimum balance of Rs 500.