Ensuring sustained supply of essential commodities: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

The committee would take stock of the law-and-order and other situations on a daily basis. (IE photo)

In the wake of spectre of novel coronavirus or Covid-19 scare and subsequent nationwide lockdown, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani has assured the state’s people of sustained supply of essential commodities. For the purpose, a core committee headed by the chief minister has been formed by the Gujarat government. The committee would take stock of the law-and-order and other situations on a daily basis.

The committee will also take several important decisions and preventive steps to control and check the spread of the dreaded virus in the state, and also ensure that people get sustained supply of essential commodities.

A five-member task force comprising senior officials has also been formed which would monitor supply of milk, vegetables, grocery, grains and cereals. It will report directly to the core committee and ensure that the goods are sold at fixed prices and there is no hoarding.

The task force comprises food & civil supplies secretary, chief minister’s secretary, managing director of Food & Civil Supplies Corporation, registrar of cooperative societies, director of APMC, besides food controller. The apex core committee will meet daily at 5 pm and the task force earlier at 12 noon at the state level as well as at district level at respective District Supply Office premises.

Chief minister’s secretary Ashwini Kumar informed that there are 64 vegetable markets at present working in the state.“About 55 lakh litres of liquid milk is sold daily in the state. There are 1,600 Amul parlour alone in the state, including 1,000 in the four major cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot,” said Kumar, adding that as the coronavirus gets transmitted through socialisation of people, therefore as a precautionary measure to prevent the crowding of public places in entire Gujarat, the state government has decided to close down services of state transport buses and others, except essential services, till March 31, 2020.