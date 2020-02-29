Ensuring justice reach all priority of government, says PM Modi

“In the past 5 years, 9,000 camps in different parts of the country have been organised for the differently-abled and 2.5 times more aids have been distributed,” he said. (Twitter image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said ensuring that all citizens get benefit and justice is the government’s responsibility and also the base of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas.’

Addressing a public meeting at Samajik Sahakarita Shivir, after distributing assistive devices among Divyangjan and senior citizens, Modi said serving 130 crore people of the country is the priority of his government.

Hitting out at previous governments, he said they did not care for the Divyangjan but his dispensation was thinking about their problems and finding ways to reduce their issues.

Previous governments organised very few camps to assist the Divyangjan, especially a mega camp like the one organised in Allahabad on Saturday, he asserted.

“In the past 5 years, 9,000 camps in different parts of the country have been organised for the differently-abled and 2.5 times more aids have been distributed,” he said.

“It is the responsibility of the government that all people get benefit and justice. This is the base of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas’,” the prime minister said.