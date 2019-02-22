Ensure safety of Kashmiri students, Supreme Court tells Centre, 10 states

The nodal officers, who were appointed to deal with mob lynching cases, will now deal with the cases of assault on Kashmiri students post-Pulwama attack, the SC order said.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the central government and 10 states and sought their response on a plea seeking its intervention to prevent attacks against Kashmiri students in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. The Supreme Court was hearing a plea seeking direction to authorities to protect Kashmiri students who are allegedly being attacked in various parts of the country.

The top court directed the chief secretaries and DGPs of 10 states along with the Delhi Police chief to take prompt action in cases of assault on Kashmiris and other minorities. The nodal officers, who were appointed to deal with mob lynching cases, will now deal with the cases of assault on Kashmiri students post-Pulwama attack, the SC ordered.

Taking note of the submission that the plea needed to be heard urgently as it relates to the safety and security of students, a bench comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices L N Rao and Sanjiv Khanna had assured that it will be listed for consideration on Friday.

“There is a sudden rise in the incidents of crimes against Muslims and Kashmiris after the Pulwama terrorist attack on February 14 in which over 40 soldiers were killed… Immediately after the attack, mobs and vigilante groups engaged in vitriolic hate speech and began attacking, and threatening Muslims and Kashmiris throughout the country,” the petition said.

According to The Indian Express, at least 10 Kashmiri students have been arrested while 24 students have been suspended from educational institutions across the country for their alleged “anti-national” posts on social media.

Recent incidents of attack on Kashmiris have forced several Kashmiri students, migrants, traders and professionals to flee back to their home state from the northern states, particularly Uttarakhand and Haryana.

Several students from Kashmir Valley staying in Delhi had also expressed fear of getting harassed. Kashmiri students in Dehradun were forced to pack their bags and leave for their home state. On Thursday, students from the northern state were attacked in Yavatmal in Maharashtra and were allegedly forced to say ‘Vande Mataram’ if they want to stay there.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five other were injured last week in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir for which the Jaish-e-Mohammad has taken responsibility. Sensing the tense situation, the Union Home Ministry had on Monday issued an advisory to all the states and union territories to ensure safety and security of the Kashmiris.