Ensure no homework for Class 1 and 2 students, Madras High Court tells Centre

The order came on a petition filed by lawyer M Purushothaman on Tuesday.

Keeping in mind the recommendations made by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the Madras High Court has asked the Centre to make sure that no school gives homework to the students of Classes I and II. The order came on a petition filed by lawyer M Purushothaman on Tuesday. Justice N Kirubakaran asked the Centre to implement the ruling when he raised concerns about the welfare of students over homework being assigned to them, which is also in violation of NCERT guidelines, reported The Indian Express.

Criticising the culture of “robbing the innocence of children”, the court said that it was unrealistic for students that young to do home assignments on their own and said this should be prohibited.

The NCERT requested the court that in as many as 18,000 CBSE schools, Class II students should not be given homework. Not only this, the NCERT also said that only three subjects should be taught up to Class III.

The court has asked CBSE-affiliated schools to follow the syllabus and books prescribed by the NCERT. This is due to the fact that neither the central government nor the council can decide the curriculum. “It is shocking and surprising to note that grammar and computer science have been prescribed for Class I students. It is not understandable as to how five-year-old children could comprehend the concept of computer or understand general knowledge,” the court observed in its order.

The court also made a note of the CBSE schools putting unnecessary pressure on students by teaching irrelevant subjects which are not mentioned in the NCERT or CBSE. The order directed the concerned authority “not to prescribe any other subjects except language and mathematics for Class I and II students, and language, environmental studies and mathematics for Classes III to V”.

As per the order, the court directs the Centre to ensure that the state governments should form flying squads and conduct unannounced inspections in schools to make sure the order is complied with.