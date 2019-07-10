Ensure culprits involved in gangrape of 13-year-old girl is arrested: DCW says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

The family members drank it and fell unconscious and were later admitted at the Deen Dayal Hospital in Moradabad where they regained consciousness.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Wednesday asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that the culprits involved in the gangrape of a 13-year-old girl in the state were arrested. In a letter to the UP chief minister, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said the Commission has received a complaint from the mother of the survivor in this regard.

The mother in her complaint has said on June 30, she along with her husband, 13-year-old daughter and several relatives were returning home after visiting a temple near Moradabad when they decided to stay in a ‘dharamshala’. The panel said the mother in her complaint said at the ‘dharamashala’, an unidentified man approached them and offered them soft drinks.

After returning home, the 13-year-old minor complained of severe abdominal pain. She was admitted to the GTB Hospital in Delhi where the doctor revealed that the minor girl was gang-raped and her private parts were severely damaged, the panel said. The girl is in a critical condition and has undergone hours of surgery in the hospital, the panel said.

The girl’s mother informed the commission that despite repeated requests, the UP police has been reluctant in recording the statements of the family and registering an FIR. The DCW chief urged Yogi Adityanath to ensure that an FIR is registered urgently under the relevant sections of the law and the accused are immediately arrested.

Maliwal also asked him to ensure that proper compensation to the family, belonging to the economically backward section, is provided. Maliwal later met the victim and her family in the hospital and assured full support from the Commission.

“It is terrible that crimes against women and girls are increasing in the country. This girl was simply on her way back after visiting a temple and was gangraped. “She had to undergo surgery and is critical. I appeal to UP Chief Minister to take a compassionate view in the matter and ensure registration of FIR along with proper support to the girl,” she said.